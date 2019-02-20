Working the spot enhances sex

When it comes to matters of the bedroom, genital enhancement to spruce up couples' love lives is an option now on the table. Whether its beautification of the nether

regions through surgery, lightening treatments or genital piercings, its all about stimulating the G-spot.

When it comes to aesthetics, the world is divided on just what makes a woman's private parts pretty.

It's believed that Japanese men prefer winged butterfly Vjayjays while Westerners prefer small labias.

Some women were also taught that protruding labia - deliberately stretched by hand over time - keeps a man happy and leads to better orgasms.

But today women have the choice to have their flowers shaped just how they like it.

Doctor Natalia Novikova, a gynaecologist with an interest in aesthetic gynaecology and urogynaecology, says she has seen more women ask for vaginal tightening (or vaginoplasty or repair) and labiaplasty surgeries.

"Both are increasing in demand. Women are more empowered to seek help, talk about taboo topics and look for solutions," says Novikova.

She also offers G-spot amplification and explains that it's an injection of hyaluronic acid into the G-spot.