Phumla Khumalo brightens kids' future

Entrepreneur and author Phumla Khumalo established an academy to excite young minds about books and nurture a reading culture in her community.

The owner of Phumla Khumalo Academy, from Mohlakeng on the West Rand, re-branded her aftercare centre to an academy late last year to improve literacy levels in the small township.

She says this was after she realised that learners were struggling with reading and writing, not only in English but also in their home languages.

Her aftercare centre was established in September 2015, a year after she quit her dental assistant job to pursue her dream.

"I've always wanted to work with children, it has always been my passion, but I also knew that I should do it in a way that will reduce unemployment in the community.

"I only started with two children but (I was) never de-motivated, because I knew it would get better with time," she said.

A year later, she went to study educare didactics at Westcol College, a vocational and training institute. The course qualified her to be a daycare practitioner, she says.

Today she takes care of 32 kids who pay R360 per month for the aftercare and literacy lessons.