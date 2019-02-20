Designer Karl Lagerfeld to be cremated without ceremony

Karl Lagerfeld will be cremated without ceremony and his ashes are likely to be scattered with those of his mother and lover, his label said Wednesday.

"His wishes will be respected," a spokeswoman for his Karl Lagerfeld brand told AFP a day after the legendary designer died at the age of 85.

The "Kaiser" - who was known for his rapier wit - had long insisted that he would "rather die" than be buried.

"I've asked to be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother... and those of Choupette (his cat), if she dies before me," he said in one of his last major interviews.

Lagerfeld had previously said that his ashes would be mixed with those of his longtime lover, the French dandy Jacques de Bascher, who died of AIDS in 1989.

He told de Bascher's biographer Marie Ottavi that he had kept half of his ashes so they be together again at the end.

The German-born creator had put them away "somewhere secret. One day they will be added to mine," he told Ottavi.

Lagerfeld fell for the dashing de Bascher when he was 19 and looked after him until his death at 38.