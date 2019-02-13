Lifestyle

'Sexy' teacher leaves social media after trending for her outfits

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 13 February 2019 - 15:09
Lulu Menziwa, who trended for her dress code, has deactivated her social media accounts.
Image: Lufuno Mathoni on Twitter

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who made headlines after pictures of herself in class went viral has left social media.

Pictures of Lulu Menziwa were distributed on social media, with many referring to her as the "sexy" teacher.

It all started when Twitter user Lufuno Mathoni posted pictures of her and tagged Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Since then all handles associated with Menziwa have been deactivated.

In a live video on Instagram last week, Menziwa responded to the pictures by saying she just wanted to teach. 

Lesufi did not directly respond to the tweet, but did share some of the reactions

