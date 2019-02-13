Meas brings spirit of Van Wyk back to stunning life

Actor Zane Meas truly embodies the spirit of Chris van Wyk.

It is in the one-man production Van Wyk, the Storyteller of Riverlea, written by Meas and directed by Christo Davids, that one questions why heroes are only celebrated after they die.

Van Wyk was a renowned author and poet who grew up in Riverlea, west of Joburg.

Apart from holding down a day job at the Independent South African Committee for Higher Education as an educational writer, he penned powerful poems and wrote more than 20 books.

It was Van Wyk's adaptation of Nelson Mandela's Long Walk To Freedom into a children's book, his poem In Detention - that talks about deaths of political activists in prisons - and his childhood memoir Shirley, Goodness and Mercy, that eventually brought him recognition.

Meas, who is currently on e.tv drama Scandal! and is also from Riverlea, says he knew Van Wyk well and felt it was necessary to pay tribute to him. The former 7de Laan actor also credits the writer with his own success.

He first met Van Wyk as a high school pupil when he was taking on a character in a play called Flats - an adaptation of one of Van Wyk's short stories. The role saw him win an award and planted in him the seed to pursue acting.