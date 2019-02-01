Close encounters with the Big Four at Tintswalo lodge

On the far eastern escarpment of the Mpumalanga and the Limpopo provinces, lies the territory with the bulk of South Africa's wildlife.

This past weekend I visited the Manyeleti Game Reserve, bordering the Kruger National Park, to get an up close and personal encounter with the wild.

Manyeleti, which means "place of the stars", is near the town of Bushbuckridge.

I stayed at the Livingston Suite, courtesy of five-star Tintswalo Safari Lodge, relishing the variety of cuisine on offer.

Their exotic menu includes game dishes, not to mention their specialities such as breakfast and brunch in the bush, bush picnics, boma and bush dinners, as well as fine dining for those with a discerning taste.

At Tintswalo, the game drives start with a 5am wake- up call. You can always shower on your return, thereafter take a nap in your posh suite until lunch time, in anticipation of the afternoon game drive at 4pm.