Unathi Nkayi works hard to enjoy life's finer things

Unathi Nkayi's shoe cupboard can probably pay off someone's bond.

This week she revealed on EWN's The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield that she owns more than 30 pairs of the luxury red soles by designer Christian Louboutin

These sky-high heels start at no less than R7,000 a pair. High-end crystal-

encrusted pairs can cost up to R80,000 or more.

Previously married to Thomas Msengana, the recently divorced singer and media personality said she is only now discovering who she truly is and what she likes.

She told Whitfield that she spends her hard-earned cash on lifetime memories and revealed that her weaknesses are travel, shoes and her skin.

"I have a weakness for red bottoms - Christian Louboutin. Because you live once, things are meant to be enjoyed. I lost count on how many pairs I have," she said.

Asked if she had more pairs than she can wear in a month, she admitted she does and that's only one brand.

"You forget Valentinos, Guccis and..." she added.

Nkayi told Sunday World she bought her very first two pairs in 2005.

"I was in Madrid with my partner at the time in 2005. I saved money for these shoes because of my love for them.