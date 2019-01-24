Outdoor training with the family can be heaps of fun

Fitness festivals and outdoor training involving the whole family have become increasingly trendy.

Park Run SA has established family fitness walks and runs of 5km around Johannesburg's parks and everyone is encouraged to participate.

Anna Malefane, a 62-year- old domestic worker from Discovery, Roodepoort, asked her employer to sign her up and they attend every Saturday.

"I can't walk very fast, but I still need to be fit. I enjoy it because it's not strenuous and it's good for my asthma."

To participate all you have to do is sign up at www.parkrun.co.za.

The Zoo Trot was founded by Nkululeko Mfana, Lebogang Mathope, Nonke Morabo, Masego Motsoeneng and Mercedes Radebe and is proving popular among families who turn up every second Sunday of the month. It involves a 5km or 10km run or walk through the zoo grounds at R60 per person. Families can picnic on the lawns afterwards.

Ladies who are are not afraid to get down and dirty are encouraged to sign up for Frank Zaechel's Muddy Princess. It's a 5km obstacle course, where you get to wear tutus and run, walk, crawl, climb, slide, balance and laugh in the mud.