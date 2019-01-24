Fitness trends evolving... at pace
Being fit doesn't have to be boring.
Local personal trainers say fitness trends are constantly evolving as locals look for motivation to keep fit.
From HiiT to Boka, Groove and Body Art workouts, these global trends keep the health enthusiasts enthralled.
Sthembiso Mathaba, 30, from the Go Health Club in the Northview Centre, Johannesburg, says its a misconception that locals only train in the new year.
"We have become a fit country - old and young for different reasons. We see the younger generation coming to the gym to look good for their social media pictures, [and] the older guys, like my dad, who does it for health reasons. Those who can't afford the gym are attending outdoor sessions like walks and jogging, and fitness festivals. We also have many outdoor gyms in areas which the less privileged have access to."
Mathaba says HiiT, a high-intensity form of training incorporating cardio and anaerobic exercises that has evolved with more intricate moves over the last few years, is ideal for people on the move.
"It's not more than 30 minutes. I develop sessions from 10 minutes to 20 minutes and also advise on balanced diets. No amount of exercise can fix a bad diet."
He also notes the rise of virtual training.
"It involves wearing 3D goggles where a virtual trainer instructs you how to move. It's threatening to our business, but it's the future of physical fitness."
Frank Tribunal, 38, from Virgin Active, says more of his clients are into rumble and factional training.
"Rumble is like boxing mixed with cardio, co-ordination and flexibility factional training is body weight training on high intensity."
He notes that more women are into rumble and says the benefits of weight loss are quick.
Joshua Lesejane of Gym on the Corner, based in Northcliff, is not a qualified personal trainer, but says due to his own progress many people request his assistance to achieve his physique.
"I develop my own techniques and I don't have names for them. But resistant elastic bands as well as ropes and tyres are intricate in my training manuals - especially among my female clientele."