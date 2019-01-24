Fitness trends evolving... at pace

Being fit doesn't have to be boring.

Local personal trainers say fitness trends are constantly evolving as locals look for motivation to keep fit.

From HiiT to Boka, Groove and Body Art workouts, these global trends keep the health enthusiasts enthralled.

Sthembiso Mathaba, 30, from the Go Health Club in the Northview Centre, Johannesburg, says its a misconception that locals only train in the new year.

"We have become a fit country - old and young for different reasons. We see the younger generation coming to the gym to look good for their social media pictures, [and] the older guys, like my dad, who does it for health reasons. Those who can't afford the gym are attending outdoor sessions like walks and jogging, and fitness festivals. We also have many outdoor gyms in areas which the less privileged have access to."

Mathaba says HiiT, a high-intensity form of training incorporating cardio and anaerobic exercises that has evolved with more intricate moves over the last few years, is ideal for people on the move.