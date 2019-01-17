Happy days as you get wild and wet

It was not the best weather to explore Happy Island Waterworld when I stumbled upon this gem during the holiday season.

A gentle summer rain wanted to spoil all the fun, but for many who had come to check out this water theme park a day after it opened on December 28, we were not going to let a little rain stand in the way of exploring some of the thrilling water slides and tubes.

Situated in Muldersdrift, off Beyers Naude Drive, the park is easily accessible. And R199 per adult and R99 per child buys you the privilege of making a big splish-splash for the day as you try out the different rides.

After trying one of these fun rides at another theme park a few years ago that turned out really bad for me, I knew at Happy Island that I was more of an ideal customer for gentler attractions such as the lazy river. I was also looking forward to the wave pool that can make Gautengers like us pretend that we are at the beach.

After buying your ticket at the theme park, you can hire a locker for R20 a day, and have a compulsory shower before you go and try out any of the slides. Marketing manager Alexa Jooste took us on a tour of the park.