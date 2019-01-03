New review finds non-sugar sweeteners bring no extra benefits for health

New European research has found little evidence to suggest that non-sugar sweeteners have any significant benefits for health when used instead of regular sugars.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Freiburg, Germany, the University of Pécs, Hungary, and the Université Paris Descartes, France, the new analysis included 56 studies to investigate the potential benefits and dangers of increasingly popular non-sugar sweeteners.

Each of the studies compared no intake or lower intake of non-sugar sweeteners with a higher intake in healthy adults and children, assessing participants' weight, blood sugar (glycemic) control, oral health, cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, mood and behavior.

The findings, published in The BMJ, showed that overall there was no strong evidence to suggest that taking non-sugar sweeteners had any benefits for health when compared to taking regular simple sugars, or between different doses of non-sugar sweeteners. The team also added that potential harms of non-sugar sweeteners also cannot be ruled out.