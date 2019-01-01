Want to sleep better, feel better, and save money? Take part in 'Dry January' suggests new study

New UK research has found that taking part in Dry January, which involves staying away from alcohol for a month, could help people lose weight, sleep better, boost energy, save money, and reduce drinking long-term.

Carried out by the University of Sussex, the new study surveyed UK adults who took part in Dry January in 2018, an event which is organised in the UK by the charity Alcohol Change UK.

The first survey questioned 2,821 people who had registered for Dry January; the second questioned 1,715 in the first week of February; and the final survey included 816 participants in August.

The findings showed that those who take part in Dry January also report drinking less months later, with alcohol consumption also lower in August.

Participants also reported drinking on fewer days, with the average number of drinking days falling on average from 4.3 to 3.3 per week. The units consumed per drinking day also dropped on average from 8.6 to 7.1, and the frequency of being drunk dropped from 3.4 times per month to 2.1 times per month on average.

Other benefits of Dry January included a sense of achievement, reported by 93 percent of participants, and saving money, reported by 88 percent of those surveyed.