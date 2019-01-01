Stars of vegan duo Bosh! share their tips on how to adopt a plant-based lifestyle in 2019.

Chickpeas, cashew nuts, and "magic dust."

Those are some of the must-have staples beginner vegans should always have on hand, according to the duo behind Bosh! who run the largest plant-based recipe channel on Facebook.

Just a few years ago, veganism was seen by many as a fringe dietary lifestyle. But the environmental, health -- and for some, the moral -- imperative for reducing the world's meat intake is inspiring more and more carnivores to wean themselves off resource-intensive red meat, and adopt a plant-based lifestyle.

And thanks to the growing movement of vegan influencers and social media stars like Henry Firth and Ian Theasby of Bosh.TV, veganism is no longer as daunting as it perhaps once was.

Several days a week, Bosh.TV's 1.8 million Facebook fans tune in for new vegan recipe videos -- short one-to-two-minute instructional videos shot overhead, BuzzFeed Tasty-style.

The British duo have been called the "Vegan Jamie Olivers" of the UK and their first cookbook "BOSH!: Simple Recipes. Amazing Food. All Plants" became the fastest-selling and first-ever vegan cookbook to top the bestseller charts in the UK following its release this past spring.

For consumers looking to cut their meat intake or go meat-free in 2019, Firth and Theasby offer a few tips on how to make a smooth transition.

Q: What are some of your top tips on adopting a plant-based lifestyle?

A: Do your researchThere are so many amazing vegan recipes out there. Chances are, whatever your favorite meaty dish is, there is a vegan alternative. In our BOSH! cookbook, we have a tofu fish & chips, a portobello mushroom burger, buffalo cauliflower wings, fish pie...You definitely won't feel like you're missing out on anything with meals like ours!