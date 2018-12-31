Feminist filmmakers tackle adult movie machismo.

Ethical, diverse and not a silicone breast in sight — feminist filmmakers are standing up to mass-market porn with adult movies free of male domination and gender stereotypes.

Their films aim to show realistic, consent-based and egalitarian sex instead of the superhuman bedroom exploits of macho studs and submissive women. “Feminist porn is part of a fight against misogyny on the same territory and with the same weapons as the sex movie mainstream,” French filmmaker Ovidie, 38, told AFP at a recent film festival on the subject in Berlin.

The first attempts at feminist pornography date back to the 1980s in the United States, but the movement has received a new lease of life in response to a flood of free online porn in the internet age. The easy availability of even hardcore porn online has raised concerns that a generation of young people is being exposed to material that could warp their sexual attitudes and expectations.

To counter this effect, Berlin’s centre-left Social Democrats who govern the city-state in coalition with the Greens, are now proposing to use feminist adult films in sex education programmes.

Traditional adult films “always follow the same kind of choreography... men dominate women,” said Ovidie, who has spearheaded the “femporn” movement in France. In her “Stories of Sex(es)” and “X-Girl vs. Supermacho“, women are no longer reduced to objects — on the contrary, they are in charge.

To be truly “feminist” the productions must meet several criteria, explained Laura Meritt, a German linguist and specialist on the movement. In addition to portraying the desires “of all genders” — including of men, who in most porn are “merely reduced to their penis” — the cast must be “varied physically and culturally” and not of uniformly perfect physique, she said.