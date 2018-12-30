Michelle Obama tops Hillary Clinton as America's most admired woman

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton's 17-year run as the woman Americans admire most is over.

Another former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has deposed Clinton as America's most admired woman, according to a Gallup poll published on Thursday.

Former president Barack Obama was named the man Americans admire most for the 11th year in a row, Gallup said.

President Donald Trump finished second in the poll for the fourth year in a row.

Gallup has conducted the annual poll every year since 1946 with the exception of 1976.