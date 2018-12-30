Kim Kardashian teases new lipstick with daughter North

Kardashian's cult cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, launched a series of 'Nude Creme' and 'Pink Creme' lipsticks over the past year, but has not so far released the kind of deep, classic red shade sported by North.

The launch would be the next big step for the beauty queen, whose brand has skyrocketed since its launch back in 2017, and now offers products spanning concealers, blushers, eyeshadows, mascaras, lip glosses and more.

Kardashian has even hinted that a foray into the skincare business could be on the cards in the near future, telling Fashionista recently: "I really would love to do skin care."

Red lipstick appears to be having a moment in the beauty spotlight -- Lisa Eldridge, the celebrity makeup artist, star beauty vlogger and creative director of Lâncome, unveiled her first solo red lipstick trio last month, while Rouje founder Jeanne Damas also released a lipstick collection, dubbed 'Le Rouje de Paris,' on November 30.