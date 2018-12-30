2019 fashion predictions: Why we'll be ditching the fur next year

Fur, so long associated with glamour and luxury, has lost its lustre. Over the course of the past year, many of the world's most prestigious fashion houses have announced plans, in domino fashion, to stop using the controversial material in their collections.

First up was Michael Kors, which announced at the very end of 2017 that it would phase out the use of fur in its collections (and those of its company Jimmy Choo) by the end of December 2018. Then, in March, Donatella Versace told The Economist's 1843 magazine that her family's luxury fashion label would no longer use real furs, with DKNY, Donna Karan and Furla following suit later that month.

In April the animal rights association PETA France revealed that the designer and artistic director of the fashion house Margiela, John Galliano, had decided to go fur-free, and in June the British online fashion retailer Asos announced that it was banning the sale of silk, cashmere and mohair products on its site. September saw the British luxury heavyweight Burberry officially state its plans to no longer use real fur and angora, with Diane von Furstenberg and the US heritage brand Coach publicly turning their backs on the practice in October.

The iconic French creative Jean-Paul Gaultier is the latest designer to make the leap, revealing in a TV interview this November that he intends to drop animal fur from his collections, calling the way in which animals are killed for their fur "absolutely deplorable."