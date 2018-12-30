2019 fashion predictions: why inclusivity will be the hottest lingerie trend next year

Lingerie is a sector of the fashion industry that has long been associated with lithe-limbed models and barely-there garments fashioned from strips of pastel-colored lace.

But is the tide turning?

Over the past 12 months, the industry has undergone a noticeable shift in terms of its attitude towards diversity, with multiple brands focusing on cultivating a more approachable and inclusive image.

At the forefront -- as ever -- is Rihanna, whose new Savage x Fenty lingerie brand put on a show-stopping debut catwalk presentation during New York Fashion Week this September, featuring a diverse cast of models of varying skin tones and body shapes, including Joan Smalls, Duckie Thot, Molly Constable and a very pregnant Slick Woods.