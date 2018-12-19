2018 Mzansi's got talent in comedy of errors

If ever there was a worldwide competition for the best memes, Mzansi would come out tops.

No matter how depressing this country can get, we always turn any situation into something worth laughing about.

Pitso Mosimane, the Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, was officially the king of memes this year.

His gestures, body language and facial expressions made for hilarious comedy.

He was closely followed by the image of Cyril Ramaphosa walking with the people of Cape Town after being sworn in as SA's new president.

But Ramaphosa was less popular when listeriosis broke out, as people renamed him Cyrilisteriosis Ramapolony.

The infamous Julius Malema and his antics also made for good comedy material. After his speech at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral - the #Mamagiveusasignal challenge took off.

But even spicier was the big oops by Mark Fish who uploaded a pic of Sipho Hotstix Mabuse with a caption that read, "We love you forever . thank you" as news of Hugh Masekela's death came in.

It set off a nationwide #MarkFishChallenge as Mzansi's peeps posted pictures of celebrities with wrong names.

Peter Ndoro's mash ups went viral after killing off two politicians during live broadcasts.

First he killed of Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a slip-up, instead of the former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope. He followed that up by pronouncing Ramaphosa as dead, when he was in fact being sworn in.

Weed was finally legalised and before anyone could get high on the news, Nando's was already up there with its clever "Azishe, nothing satisfies the munchies" poster all over social media.

Meanwhile, Lillian and Desmond Dube's fame failed to die this year with more creative content about the two's funeral policy ads. Mzansi is sick of these two claiming Lucky Dube was the only Dube who wasn't as intrusive.

To get some peace, Adam Catzavelos travelled to Greece and pointed out that there were no "k***'s" in sight in his racist video which quickly trended.

A certain blogger, Nadia Jeftha from Cape Town, sent the country into a frenzy when her birthday party poster, charging people exorbitant fees, went viral. She is since super famous for charging R1,500 for a standing table of four, to R15,000 for a sitting table of 12 people.

People questioned why they had to pay so much for an unknown person when they could not even afford petrol.

Memes followed with men presenting cans of fuel instead of flowers to their lovers.

We can all learn from Dimpie Dimpopo - the boy who proved that you don't have to drive anywhere to gain fame. He just sits in a stationary car hyping folks for the weekend... "oh, Nkosi Yam!".

Sars chief of digital and IT, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, taught us a new catch phrase - 'Can you give me protection from yourself," when she couldn't give coherent answers on a Morning Live interview.

But even more shocking was Malusi Gigaba's infamous "Imagine if this was in your mouth" video. The viral video saw him packing his desk at the home affairs offices.

To top off a good year, King Monada's hit Malwhede (Idibila) which will see the nation fainting this festive season just wraps up our hilarious year.