Don't let fun in the sun burn a cancerous hole in your pocket

Wearing sunscreen is far cheaper than sun-caused skin complications.

Breaking down the real cost of fun in the sun this festive season, the president of the Melanoma Society of SA, Dr Dagmar Whitaker, said that although cancer was the worst-case outcome for prolonged sun contact, many other costly health issues could arise.

"A good factor 50+ sunscreen usually costs between R150 and R300. The cost of reversing sun-caused skin complications can be anything from R390 to R40,000," he said.

Sanlam chief medical officer Dr Marion Morkel said the insurance company paid out R8.9m in claims for skin cancer last year.

"It’s not surprising that we have one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, considering we have one of the highest UV exposure indexes and an active lifestyle that inevitably involves prolonged sun contact," she said.