'Black Panther' is Google's most-searched movie of 2018

Google's 2018 Year in Search reveals that "Black Panther" was the year's most searched-for movie, while the late Spider-Man creator, Stan Lee, features in the top five most-searched for terms of 2018.

As the year draws to a close, it's time to take stock of 2018. Google, for one, has released its Year in Search, running down 2018's top-trending queries in several categories. These trends also vary from country to country.

"Black Panther" on top

Topping the global and American rankings, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" movie leads the way as the internet's the most searched for film of 2018. It was a pivotal year for the blockbuster which, as well as grossing over $1 billion worldwide, as also bagged Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama movie.

"Deadpool 2" comes second in the list, followed by "Venom," "Avengers: Infinity War," the Freddie Mercury biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star is Born," "Incredibles 2," "The Nun," "A Quiet Place" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."