Why that festive braai could be a steak through your heart

It’s not what you want to hear on the eve of eating season, but scientists say red meat could kill you.

It causes high levels of a chemical linked to heart disease, according to a study mainly funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in the US.

People who eat a diet rich in red meat have three times as much trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) in their digestive system as those who eat white meat or plant-based proteins.

The good news is that if you stop eating red meat, TMAO levels fall, the scientists say in the European Heart Journal.