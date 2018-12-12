Comics and action figures pack punch

Esta Pretorius, E-Commerce manager for The Gadget Shop, says the average teenage girl loves to personalise her devices.

"Macbook skins come in a variety of shades. From polished walnut wood to faded pink, our skins are high quality, trendy and durable. We also offer popsockets, smartphone covers that are waterproof and impact resistant and the latest ShiftCam 2.0 iPhone lenses that truly take personal photography to a whole new level," she said.

She also notes that the gadgets are not necessarily male or female orientated.

"We see a lot of girls opting for blue hoverboards, for example," said Pretorius.

Mateo Lindi, 14, from Westdene in Joburg, already owns the Playstation 4 Pro and Virtual goggles.

He says his dad keeps up to date with the latest in technology and they share gadgets.

All he wants now is a Nintendo Switch or a new Lego set, "maybe like an aeroplane or car I can put together".

"I also love drawing, so anything to do with graphic art will be great," he added.