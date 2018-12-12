Christmas gifts for kids just got a whole lot smarter and more pricey

Parents need to buck up and familiarise themselves with the latest technological terms and gadgets as teens today are no longer interested in a BMX bicycle or cheap costume jewellery.

Gadgets, live game streaming and virtual money has become their reality. And they cost quite a packet.

Surprisingly, superhero merchandise and comic books remain up there too as a hot favourite.

But all is not lost as board games like Monopoly and 30 Seconds have made a huge comeback.

A snap survey of around 10 boys and girls aged between 11 and 17 revealed that wireless and bluetooth enabled headphones, bluetooth speakers, electric mobile equipment and gaming accessories was right at the top of their "needs".