Lynn Whitfield in love with Africa

Evergreen Hollywood actress Lynn Whitfield, who is in SA to promote the e.tv series Greenleaf, announced on Friday that she was far from retirement.

Speaking at the e.tv studios in Dunkeld West on Friday, the 65-year-old actress who doesn't look a day over 45, said she was a late bloomer and has only now started thinking about writing a book and directing a film. But her first priority is to tell more African stories.

"I am here for the third time since last year. I have fallen in love with the continent and this country. South Africa's beauty is still a well-kept secret to Americans. I am availing myself to do a film or mini-series here," she said.

Complemented about her youthful looks, Whitfield said she disagreed with the notion that "black don't crack".

She said it's simply her passion to live and tell stories that keeps her youthful.

"It amazes me how bad grammar is used to describe black, strong women."

Greenleaf, The Oprah Winfrey-produced drama series, made its South African television debut in April this year.

Whitfield's role as matriarch Lady Mae Greenleaf won her critical acclaim and the coveted Gracie Award in 2017.

She had just flown in from Cape Town - where she stayed at her favourite hotel, The Silo, overlooking Table Mountain and and Robben Island.

Whitfield said it was a calling to keep returning to our shores as she loves our fashion, art and film.