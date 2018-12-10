Love the missing ingredient for chef Siphokazi

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

And with her amazing cooking skills, celebrity TV chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo can melt any man's heart.

But sadly, the 43-year-old host of Let's Eat With Siphokazi on DStv channel 161 has been struggling in the love department.

Mdlankomo has been waiting for the day when her Prince Charming will come and sweep her off her feet.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, the mother to a 23-year-old son said she was longing to fall in love and be treated like a queen.

"Every woman deserves a man who looks at her every day like it's the first time he laid his eyes on her. I guess I'm no exception but that doesn't mean I am desperate for a man. The right one will come along one day," she said.