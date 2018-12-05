From high-profile car crashes to losing those close to her Tumi Morake says comedy has helped her deal with several traumatic experiences.

The comedian has gone through a lot over the last few years and recounted many of these experiences in her book‚ And Then Mama Said‚ released earlier this year. She told TshisaLIVE that besides writing about her experiences‚ hitting the stage and making people laugh also helped her deal with that.

"In everything that I do‚ there is a lot of me. When I am on stage‚ it is probably the most naked that I am. It is me explaining how Tumi experiences life and the things she goes through."

Like with her book‚ Tumi said that when she takes to the stage she channels her mother and speaks her truth more firmly.