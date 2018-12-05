Tumi Morake on putting her very personal experiences in jokes
From high-profile car crashes to losing those close to her Tumi Morake says comedy has helped her deal with several traumatic experiences.
The comedian has gone through a lot over the last few years and recounted many of these experiences in her book‚ And Then Mama Said‚ released earlier this year. She told TshisaLIVE that besides writing about her experiences‚ hitting the stage and making people laugh also helped her deal with that.
"In everything that I do‚ there is a lot of me. When I am on stage‚ it is probably the most naked that I am. It is me explaining how Tumi experiences life and the things she goes through."
Like with her book‚ Tumi said that when she takes to the stage she channels her mother and speaks her truth more firmly.
Tumi said comedy allowed her to deal with trauma "in bite-sized chunks so that it doesn't consume you".
"That's just how I am. Laughter has always been a crutch‚ a way to recover. Comedy gives you a safe space to talk about things you wouldn't normally speak to strangers about. It is a space where we can all discuss something or start a conversation without emotions taking over."
Tumi is part of the Netflix Comedians of the World series‚ alongside other South Africans Loyiso Gola‚ Riaad Moosa and Loyiso Madinga.
The series‚ which hits the streaming service on January 1‚ 2019 will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages. It will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style‚ gender and ethnicity.
Tumi said she was excited for audiences to see the specials and appreciate the talent that South Africa has.
"It's a wonderful experience that really will showcase just how good we are as South Africans. We are so talented and I hope this will show that not only to the world but also to South Africans. I think we all did our country proud."
