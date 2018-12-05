Doctors breaking language barriers

When Dr Morné Kahts walks into the surgical ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, the eyes of patient Lucky Felisono light up.

"Heita Lucky," says Kahts, to which the Atlantis security guard responds, "Heita daar". Then the doctor examines the surgical wound on Felisono's neck and asks: "Uziva njani ngoku . kusebuhlungu? [How do you feel now . is it still sore)?"

"Ndifuna ukugoduka ngoku . ndiziva ndingcono kakhulu. [I want to go home now . I feel much better]," Felisono replies.

Even though Kahts, 29, and Felisono, 30, grew up in post-apartheid SA, it is unusual for a young white doctor to address his black patient this way. Greeting him informally, and conversing with a patient in his mother tongue is rare.

Kahts's fluency in Xhosa is thanks to the language immersion programme at the University of Cape Town medical school, which gives English-speaking students the chance to live with an Afrikaans or Xhosa-speaking health worker for two-and-a-half weeks while doing research at a community clinic. It has recently been expanded to include sign language.

The experience, during which they are banned from speaking a word of English unless there is an emergency, allows them to integrate culturally and socially with their host families and community.