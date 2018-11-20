Leave smiley alone, Mashaba, and visit my cockroach dairy

Eureka! After a daunting two years of research, I have finally managed to milk a cockroach. It may sound disgusting but I've been intrigued since 2016 when scientists discovered that cockroach milk is one of the most nutritious substances on the planet.

The study found that cockroach milk contains three times more calories than buffalo milk, which currently holds the prize for the most calorie-rich milk. Cockroach milk also contains protein and

amino acids.

The milk of the cockroach has joined the list of nutrient-rich superfoods such as turnip greens, berries, avocado, green tea, eggs, legumes, garlic, ginger, olive oil, turmeric, salmon, seaweed and mushrooms.

As you can imagine, catching and milking a cockroach was not a walk in the park. However, I had an ace up my sleeve as I became only the second human being in the world to drink cockroach milk.

I am blessed with what is called hyperopia (far sightedness).

Whereas most people wear spectacles to enhance their vision, I am the total opposite of myopia. I have been wearing specs for decades to reduce my sharp eyesight. From a young age, I could see an ant crawling underneath the ground.