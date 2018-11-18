Strong finale on the cards for Idols

Yanga Sobetwa and Thato Makape will battle it out in the grand finale of the country's top singing talent show Idols.

Who will be the ultimate Idol tonight?

Former winners, Paxton Fielies from season 13 and Karabo Mogane from season 11 gave their take on who may walk away with the coveted crown.

Paxton on Thato :

He is a great performer

"He commands people to pay attention when he is on stage, and that attention might have gained him a lot of votes."

A great dancer

"It is approaching December time and people are in the mood to dance, he has shown people unknown moves and he has made his mark."

Passion for music

"Thato has grown a lot in music and whether he gets crowned or not, he has proved himself and might get into the music industry if he keeps the same energy."

Paxton on Yanga :

Strong vocalist

"Yanga has a good and deep voice. It relates to the mood of every song she chooses."

Stuck to African sounds

"She is not just a great vocalist, she loves South African music and her voice comes out better."

Good attitude

"I've met her some time ago and she is a sweet person, very humble. This will make her connect better with her fans. But she doesn't take this to stage, she relates to the song and ensures that the message gets delivered."