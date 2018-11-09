"If I could tell one story it would be about the positive role models and things we have in the country. There is really no need to be depressed about the state of the country because there is so much good. There is so much for us to celebrate rather than complain."

Although hesitant to blame social media for the negativity‚ she warned about the dangers of "listening too loud to the noise it makes."

"It (social media)‚ like a lot of other things has the potential to really alter how you feel about yourself and the world. There are so much good role models that we can look to‚ that can inspire us than follow those who make us feel lesser (about ourselves)."

She also weighed in on the "show off" culture of social media‚ claiming that it is time for people to uplift each other towards success rather than compete.

"I am impressed by the pictures of people on white-sand beaches and in first class but life is not about that. I much prefer it when you teach people how to be successful like you and provide practical steps. Show people how to get to that level and not just show them (the level).