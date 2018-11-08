Lifestyle

Offset teases solo album release date

By AFP Relaxnews - 08 November 2018 - 11:36
Migos arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Offset (left) joins Quavo and Takeoff in releasing a solo project.
Migos arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Offset (left) joins Quavo and Takeoff in releasing a solo project.
Image: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Migos's Offset has revealed his debut solo album will be released in December, if a recent cryptic tweet is any indication.

Following on from the solo projects of his bandmates Takeoff and Quavo, Offset appears set to drop his own solo album in just over a month, after he tweeted out that date of December 14 on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that December 14 is the birthday of the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. It is likewise a Friday, the day when albums are typically released.

The rapper's as-yet-untitled debut solo effort will follow on from Quavo's "Quavo Huncho," which dropped last month, Takeoff's "The Last Rocket," which was released last week.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
‘If he is granted bail, I will pay it ’ - father of one of Vlakfontein murder ...
X