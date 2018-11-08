Offset teases solo album release date
Migos's Offset has revealed his debut solo album will be released in December, if a recent cryptic tweet is any indication.
Following on from the solo projects of his bandmates Takeoff and Quavo, Offset appears set to drop his own solo album in just over a month, after he tweeted out that date of December 14 on Tuesday.
It is worth noting that December 14 is the birthday of the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. It is likewise a Friday, the day when albums are typically released.
The rapper's as-yet-untitled debut solo effort will follow on from Quavo's "Quavo Huncho," which dropped last month, Takeoff's "The Last Rocket," which was released last week.