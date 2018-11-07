Snapping the perfect Instagram shot outranks booze for millennial holidaymakers: survey

Millennials are more interested in posting the perfect Instagram photo while on holiday than getting wasted, suggest the findings of a new survey.

The results of a recently published World Travel Market London survey lend more credence to the nickname the generation has earned as "sober socialites," and reveals how values and priorities have changed when it comes to travel.

In a poll of 2,000 British holidaymakers, while just nine percent of millennials said their priority is to get trashed while on vacation, 78 percent of respondents aged 25-34 said they seek to make their friends and Instagram followers green with envy by trying to capture the postcard perfect Instagram photo.

For younger holidaymakers aged 18-24, that figure drops to 63 percent.

The findings suggest that instead of returning home with wild tales of drunken debauchery, millennials are more interested in posting photographic evidence of their fabulous vacations for the world to see.