Luxury sure to trample on competition

While makeshift barber shops owned by foreigners are popping up all over the place with ridiculously low prices, top-notch men's salons don't see them as competition.

There's Sorbet Man, Grand Barberhood and Crew Men's Grooming who offer more than just buzz cuts - but also facials, mani's and pedi's, facials, eyebrow shaping, nail bars - all for men. At Crew Men you can also have a tattoo or piercings done.

Sphinx, whose real name is Sphiwe Mokoena, is the proud co-owner of Studio Moma in Parktown, Johannesburg.

A luxury salon specialising in African and Caucasian hair for both sexes, here the experience comes with top whiskey offerings, facials and designer cuts in the barber section.

Tatchell, who initially wanted to be a lawyer, grew up cutting his grandfather's hair at their Soweto home.

But the 39-year-old-perfected his skills by completing a haircare and cosmetology course at Parktown College.

He is a master in not only fades and braids, but also in working with relaxers and other chemicals. A brush cut costs R100 while a cut, throat and shave comes in at R200 and a designer cut costs R150.

He says foreign-owned trades don't affect him as he offers a quality experience.

But Marc Kimble says he loves his "cheap" Indian barber Imtiaz, in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. "I pay R30 for a scissor cut, R40 for a beard trim and R100 for a peel-off mask and steam shave. Plus I get a head massage for free."