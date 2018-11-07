Unathi Nkayi recently turned 40 (yes‚ really) and has been celebrating the milestone birthday with a group of her girlfriends.

"They say life begins at 40. It is my born day today. 40 years ago I was born to Sakhiwo no Nondwe who conceived me out of love‚" she wrote on Instagram.

The TV and radio personality thanked fans for their support.

"To all of you thank you for your love. To those I love‚ have met‚ never have and possibly never will‚ your love has made me the woman I am today."

Unathi‚ in all of glorious beauty‚ has been posting pictures of her epic birthday vacation.

Issa viba.