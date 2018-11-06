Nomsa Buthelezi comfortable in her heart with lesbian partner

Hundreds of the LGBTQI+ community celebrated the annual Johannesburg Pride last Saturday and the one person who had the biggest case of FOMO was Our Perfect Wedding presenter Nomsa Buthelezi.

The actress and presenter says she was looking forward to going to her first Pride march with her partner, Zandile Shezi, whom she posted about in August on Instagram to her fans who had not known she was lesbian.

Unfortunately, because of her Our Perfect Wedding schedule, which clashed with Pride, she was unable to attend.

But, Buthelezi says there was a silver lining.

"God works in mysterious ways. I was in Rustenburg, in Luka, shooting an episode of Our Perfect Wedding. But it turned out to be a lesbian wedding. I was over the moon. I got to have my own Pride in Luka."

Buthelezi says she is in a very good space with her partner Shezi, who is based in KZN.

"She is very supportive of me, and loves me just as I am. It is very liberating to be with someone who is comfortable in their sexuality and does not need to hide. We have both had our fair share of relationships with people in the closet, who would have a lot of restrictions about what we could and could not do in public."

"In this relationship, we can be ourselves and show love to each other however we want. We hold hands in public, we kiss and we don't have to be apologetic about it," she said.

Buthelezi also said that body shaming is very rife in the LGBTQI+ community, and she is lucky to have a partner who embraces her every curve.