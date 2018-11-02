The beauty queen will be competing against women from 119 countries across the globe for the coveted crown.

One of the gowns which Thulisa is set to wear at the competition was unveiled during a swanky event in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The elegant and sophisticated dress incorporates elements of Thulisa's Xhosa culture‚ which was an important factor for her.

Designer Biji Gibbs said when she and Thulisa sat down to discuss the type of gown she envisioned‚ the words "simple‚ bold and elegant" kept popping up.

"I had asked Thulisa to send suggestions of designs or patterns which meant a lot to her personally and culturally. This is a wonderful way to create a synthesis of my skills fused with the soul of the person who is to wear one of my creations. Thulisa sent me many reference pictures of traditional Xhosa attire which is mostly black and white in bold geometric patterns and stripes."