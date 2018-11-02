Emtee dissed Cassper Nyovest on Insta Stories‚ Cassper laughs it off!

First of all... unfortunately for Mzansi - Emtee is back.

Yes‚ the same Emtee we thought would have learnt a lesson after the series of awkward situations he landed into earlier this year.

How do we know this?

In a video shared on Insta Stories the Roll Up rapper swore at people who claimed he was high and proceeded to diss Tito Mboweni - rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Apparently the fact that Cassper does not have kids makes him wack.

"I got responsibilities‚ your favourite rapper ain't got sh*t going on!" Emtee said before he proceeded to call Cassper fat among other things.