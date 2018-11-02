Lifestyle

Anele Mdoda 'excited' to take the reins as host of The Voice SA

By Karishma Thakurdin - 02 November 2018 - 11:53
Anele Mdoda has bagged a new gig.
Anele Mdoda has been announced as the new host of The Voice SA when season 3 of the popular reality show airs in February next year. 

M-Net confirmed the news through a statement on Friday morning. Anele will step into her new role when Blind Auditions kick off later this month. 

"Sho, I still can’t believe I’m going to be the host of such a massive M-Net production. Since 1992, when my parents bought our first decoder, I’ve been dreaming of seeing myself on my favourite television channel. Best of all, talent shows, especially those that give South Africans a time to shine, are my thing!

"I love, love, love The Voice. There is a very special camaraderie among the coaches, host and talent. Everyone does their best to make everyone else look and feel good. It’s friendly, it’s warm, it’s me! I am truly blessed that M-Net is giving me this opportunity and am excited to be there when red chairs turn to change people’s lives," Anele said. 

During the Blind Auditions, Anele will be in the wings to experience the talent's big moment with their friends and family.

M-Net head of publicity Lani Lombard said they chose Anele because she was a perfect fit for the role and can "chat up a storm, she’s a good listener and she makes people laugh – and shed a tear – without even trying". 

Anele also expressed her excitement on Twitter. 

