Anele Mdoda 'excited' to take the reins as host of The Voice SA

Anele Mdoda has been announced as the new host of The Voice SA when season 3 of the popular reality show airs in February next year.

M-Net confirmed the news through a statement on Friday morning. Anele will step into her new role when Blind Auditions kick off later this month.

"Sho, I still can’t believe I’m going to be the host of such a massive M-Net production. Since 1992, when my parents bought our first decoder, I’ve been dreaming of seeing myself on my favourite television channel. Best of all, talent shows, especially those that give South Africans a time to shine, are my thing!