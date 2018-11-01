Helping less privileged kids to count

It was the desire to change the sorry state of mathematics teaching and pass rate for the better that spurred childhood friends to start their own tutoring service.

Social entrepreneurs Nokwazi Zwane from Mbombela and Marinda Mhlongo from Malelane in Mpumalanga joined forces earlier this year to tackle the national maths literacy crisis in their own way by establishing Bhoost Tutoring.

They offer extra maths lessons to children from underprivileged backgrounds to break the myth that the subject is difficult and for the elite.

"It's not that difficult when you think about it because it is something people improve in with practice," Zwane said.

"To be honest, a lot of the time it is parents and teachers who fail their children by not paying attention to their studies."

The 26-year-old duo have been operating their service with a business-to-business model, which means they do not charge learners for the lessons.