Mthokozisi and his fiancée‚ Lockdown actress Nandipha Sefoloko have welcomed their son and have expressed gratitude to God for the blessing he is in their lives.

After waiting in anticipation for their little bundle of joy Mthokozisi confirmed on Sunday that their son K'saselihle had made his grand entrance.

In an emotional post Mthokozisi thanked God that their baby is healthy.

"Had a mixed up emotions weekend but it turned out to be the greatest. To God be the glory for the Prince is finally born. K'saselihle NdabaMngoma himself on his behalf I give his life to you oh mighty God. Guide and protect him always‚ amen‚" Mthokozisi wrote.

The couple‚ who have been together for about two years have previously told TshisaLIVE just how excited they are to be parents.

"Nandipha has been my rock and has supported me through everything that I have been through. I can't thank her enough and I cannot wait to take this next step with her.

"As excited as I am to be a dad‚ it reminds me of my first child and I just pray it is my deepest prayer that this baby is fine and healthy. It is a blessing from God and I have faith that he will watch over us all."

Mthokozisi's first son‚ Ntandoyenkosi died shortly after his birth in 2013.

Check out the post below: