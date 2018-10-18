Designer revolutionises doek

Modest wear designer Tasleem Bulbulia has revolutionised the doek as we know it.

No more sweaty heads and hair breakage as a result of wearing these crowns.

The Cape Town-based designer has teamed up with British firm Celessence TM Technologies and added their technology to her Bulbulia Threads turbans.

She explains her headpiece as a semi-made multi-way turban, which has a ready-made cap with turban straps that can be styled as you like.

With the added nano technology, she says the fabric keeps you feeling fresh during the day, keeps you cool when it is hot and humid and smells beautiful all day long.

She says she chose the turban because it reflects her African roots while still providing head-covering - it's practical, functional and graceful.

"Celessence was my sponsor for the Asia Islamic Fashion Week held in Malaysia. We decided to collaborate as part of the sponsorship.

The company already collaborates with international designers, with fragrances for sportswear and stuffed toys.

"This was a unique idea targeting the hijab-wearing public. For women wearing a headscarf all the time, their hair requires extra moisture. These turbans add the moisture, cooling and fragrances to keep your hair smelling good," she says.