Thiwe album taps into women power

Having just launched an all-female nine-track compilation album called SHE VOL 1, songbird Thiwe has praised artists who came together on the project, claiming women can often be sassy and hard to work with.

Thiwe told TshisaLIVE that she had the idea to create SHE VOL 1 because she wanted to break the existing stereotype surrounding female artists.

"If you send a message out asking for collaborations, you are most likely to get the male artist responding first to the call. If they are available, they are more than happy to do it," said Thiwe.

"But with us women - and I don't wanna put it in a bad way - but we are so fussy and it's heartbreaking. But it is what it is. So, instead of just complaining about it, I wanted to put action where my mouth is."

Some of the artists included on the album are Nothende, Berita, Ternielle Nelson, Aus Tebza, Ayanda Jiya, Disebo, Katlego and Thando Nje.

Thiwe explained that with her previous two albums and experience, one of the hardest things was getting female artists working together.

Known for as the amazing voice that has made timeless music with Black Coffee, Sai & Ribatone, Zano, Ziyon and Busiswa, she said she saw something she wasn't happy with and moved to rectify it.