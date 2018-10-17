Docrat breaks down language barriers to law, justice in SA

Q&A with academic and language activist Zakeera Docrat.

Congratulations on your two recent awards - having your MA thesis voted the best in Southern Africa by the African Languages Association of Southern Africa and winning the Albertina Sisulu Doctoral Fellowship at the SA Women in Science Awards. What will this recognition mean for you?

It's an incredibly gratifying feeling to know that my research is being recognised at the highest levels of academia and government. It also casts the national spotlight on a relatively new field of forensic linguistics - or language and the law.

You look at how African languages are represented in the legal system. Tell us about your current research?

My PhD research focuses on language and the law, specifically the language of record in South African courts.

In 2017, English was made the sole language of official record, but only 9.6% of the population in South Africa speak English as their mother tongue. Language affects people's rights in courts.

How do you think it changed your worldview to be able to communicate with a variety of people in their own languages?

By acquiring an additional language, in turn you acquire a key to navigate cultural barriers. We live in a diverse, linguistically rich country where most people speak an African language as their mother tongue. I couldn't imagine being unable to communicate with most people in the province of my birthplace, the Eastern Cape. You're able to see the world through someone else's perspective, to relate to fellow citizens and be respectful of their traditions.