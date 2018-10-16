'Stop trying to change women' - K Naomi steps in on weave fight

One critic shot straight at her‚ suggesting that the star was encouraging the African child to aspire to be European. She asked that K Naomi use her position as an influencer to push people to be happy with their natural beauty.

"But why do you still encourage our African sister who look up to you as role models‚ to wear those things when they don't need them. I mean‚ that is why we are losing ours African selves. Please‚ as a role model who is so beautiful‚ inspire our sister to love themselves. Not be European‚" the critic said.

K Naomi hit back by telling the follower that she was not going to be policing anyone or tell them how to live.

"I don’t tell people how to live their life. I’m here to inspire women to be their best selves with or without makeup or hair extensions. You’re living your own life but I’m confused at how you’d want someone to live theirs conforming to society or what you think is right/wrong."