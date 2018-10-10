Tino Chinyani: Mental slavery will keep us from breaking out of the township

Zimbabwean-born actor‚ model and TV personality Tino Chinyani has lived on both sides of the border and says the one striking thing he has observed about people living in the hood both here and in Zim is that so many are trapped in their circumstances because of mental slavery.

Tino has won over fans with his confidence and good looks but behind it all is a sharp mind that is all about preaching education to unlock people from the mental prison he claims they have put themselves in.

“Sometimes there is a mentality that you grow up with when you come from the township or impoverished areas that you can’t leave. It is both here and in Zim and it’s not only that you are disadvantaged economically but there is a mental aspect to it too. Some people have a lack of confidence that they can aspire to leave their circumstances.”

He said that people did not feel that they could be better or get to a level they saw others on.