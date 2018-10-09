Researchers identify erectile dysfunction gene.

Researchers have identified a genetic variant that is partially responsible for erectile dysfunction, a development that could help improve treatment, according to a study published Monday in a US journal.

Men who have a copy of this variant have a 26 percent increased risk of facing erectile dysfunction compared to the average population, said the findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Those with two copies of the variant face a 59 percent higher risk, according to geneticist Eric Jorgenson, the study's lead author.

The results were based on a database of 36,649 patients of Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

The average population risk is of one in five men, according to a 2007 study in the United States, but the ratio increases sharply with age.