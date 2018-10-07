WATCH | Cassper looks all sorts of fine in this road to Moses Mabhida vid
All roads lead to SA’s playground for Cassper Nyovest as he gets ready to #FillUpMosesMabhida.
In just over 50 days Cassper is hoping to perform to 85‚000 fans when he takes his #FillUp series to Durban on December 1.
The rapper has been in beast mode preparing for the concert and making sure he’s in the best shape.
Cassper shared a video of himself working out.
And...ladies this right here is an entire meal!
Beast mode!!! 59 days till #FillUpMosesMabhida . New single on Friday!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 2, 2018
.
.
.
.
. #Shredded#fit #abs#health #Aesthetics#ripped #beastmode#Lifestyle #FitLife#EatClean #Dedication#Motivation #TrainInsane#wellness #InstaFit#Fitness #GymLife#GymFlow #Lifestyle#GymLife pic.twitter.com/4DwWVh1mRA