Thapelo Mokoena shares first snap of his newborn son
Actor Thapelo Mokoena has introduced the latest addition to their family for the first time on Instagram.
Thapelo and his wife Lesego announced back in June that they were expecting again‚ but kept their son's birth out of the spotlight.
Until now that is!
Taking to Instagram Thapelo shared the cutest picture of their older son Lereko with his lil bro.
Thapelo announced the great news by paying tribute to Lesego.
"The greatest blessing in life is knowing that no matter what‚ you have someone in your corner come rain or shine. You are a forever value add in my life. I got nothing but #Love for you mama Reko. Here’s to many more years with you by our side. From Reko‚ Coming Soon & myself‚" he said.