Redi Tlhabi's mom to undergo brain surgery on Friday

Redi Tlhabi has shared that her mom is set to go into theatre on Friday to have a brain tumor removed.

The former 702 personality announced her resignation from the station last year amidst plans to relocate to the States after she was offered an economic journalism fellowship at Columbia University.

However‚ two weeks ago Redi revealed that the plans were on ice because her mom has a brain tumor.

During a Twitter discussion on Wednesday Redi told followers that her mom had been admitted to hospital ahead of surgery.